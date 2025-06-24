Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Payments division bolsters Capital Appreciation’s performance

Business Day TV speaks to Bradley Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation

24 June 2025 - 18:24
Capital Appreciation CEO Bradley Sacks. Picture: SUPPLIED
Capital Appreciation’s full-year headline earnings grew by a quarter after a strong performance by its payments division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for more insight.

