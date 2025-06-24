Analysts believe concerns over the Strait of Hormuz may be overstated
Always thoughtful and kind, Dick spoke at my wedding and never forgot my birthday or my wife Robyn’s birthday
Committee chair Songezo Zibi says investigation will also look into supply chain irregularities involving over R1bn
Business Day TV spoke to David Monyae, associate professor of political science and international relations at the University of Johannesburg
Chinese company says it is preparing to launch its food delivery service in Brazil, a market in which the JSE-listed group is already dominant
Contraction in line with expectations and reverses gains made towards the end of last year
Business Day TV spoke to minister of small business development Stella Ndabeni
Plan to stimulate demand for a product that could channel billions in climate finance to countries in need
Visitors lose first of five Tests even though they scored five centuries in an enthralling match
In 1925 Max Born used the term ‘quantum mechanics’ for the first time, but 100 years later its core puzzles have not yet been solved
Capital Appreciation’s full-year headline earnings grew by a quarter after a strong performance by its payments division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Payments division bolsters Capital Appreciation’s performance
Business Day TV speaks to Bradley Sacks, CEO of Capital Appreciation
Capital Appreciation’s full-year headline earnings grew by a quarter after a strong performance by its payments division. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Brad Sacks for more insight.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.