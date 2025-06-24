PIC woos banks to finance mortgages for public servants
Asset manager says financial institutions should provide home loans at prime to prime-minus interest rates
24 June 2025 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has launched a market sounding exercise to banks and other financial institutions who are interested in putting up packages to tackle challenges facing public servants in getting mortgages.
This is in fulfilment of a 2015 resolution that provided the framework for the establishment of the Government Employees Housing Scheme (GEHS)...
