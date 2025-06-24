How Capitec stopped alleged ‘gold mafia’ from moving foreign currency
The bank will not process any further foreign currency transactions on behalf of Rappa Resources
24 June 2025 - 05:00
Capitec, with its sights on growing its business banking division, stopped alleged “gold mafia” Rappa Resources from moving foreign currency using its facilities after media reports flagged the group’s dodgy business dealings.
Rappa processes mining residues and waste material to extract precious metals, primarily gold and silver. It then exports gold-bearing bars...
