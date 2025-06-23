The appetite for better financial guidance among South Africans is strong. According to Sanlam Benchmark 2025 Report, 64% of members say regular financial education is vital. Business Day TV unpacked the findings in greater detail with Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Big appetite for better financial guidance, says Sanlam
Business Day TV speaks to Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions
The appetite for better financial guidance among South Africans is strong. According to Sanlam Benchmark 2025 Report, 64% of members say regular financial education is vital. Business Day TV unpacked the findings in greater detail with Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.