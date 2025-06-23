Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Big appetite for better financial guidance, says Sanlam

Business Day TV speaks to Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions

23 June 2025 - 19:26
Picture: 123/RF

The appetite for better financial guidance among South Africans is strong. According to Sanlam Benchmark 2025 Report, 64% of members say regular financial education is vital. Business Day TV unpacked the findings in greater detail with Nzwa Shoniwa, managing executive of Sanlam Umbrella Solutions.

