Standard Bank delivers resilient performance in first five months
Uncertainty about macroeconomic dynamics, monetary policy, trade policies and geopolitical developments remains elevated
19 June 2025 - 08:51
Standard Bank has delivered a resilient performance in the first five months of its financial year despite market volatility, and it remains committed to delivering previous guidance for revenue, cost-to-income and return on equity.
Releasing an update for the five months ended May on Thursday, the group said, as reported in April, that headline earnings grew 10% in rand in the first quarter, and for the first five months of 2025 group headline earnings grew at a similar rate. ..
