Red tape stalls Standard’s bid to lift Angolan business stake
Bank still working through the initial public offering and getting its shareholding to 75%, says CFO Arno Daehnke
19 June 2025 - 08:51
UPDATED 19 June 2025 - 20:39
Standard Bank’s plan to increase its stake in its Angola business has been held up by outstanding approvals from the oil rich-country’s authorities.
The lender’s CFO, Arno Daehnke, said Africa’s largest bank by assets was forging ahead with plans to increase its exposure to Angola...
