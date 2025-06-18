Standard Bank crowned Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand
Bank tops the Financial Services category in the 2025 Brand Africa 100 ranking of Africa’s Best Brands
Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has been named Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand for 2025.
The accolade was conferred as part of Brand Africa’s 15th annual Brand Africa 100 report, a ranking of Africa’s Best Brands based on an independent study conducted across 31 countries throughout the continent.
This study is described as producing the most comprehensive, research-based ranking of the continent’s top admired brands. Released annually during Africa Month (May), the survey is independently conducted by GeoPoll and Kantar, with strategic insights and rankings led by Kantar and Brand Leadership, Africa’s leading brand advisory firm, and supported by regional experts across the continent.
“We are delighted to receive an accolade that is distinguished by being authentically African, data-driven and consumer-led. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that we have built and our commitment to providing consistently excellent service to our clients across the continent,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO.
“Africa is our home, and we strive to drive her growth every day. This award reaffirms our Africa focus by being rooted in research that relays the continent’s voice and vision. As the most comprehensive barometer of consumer brand preferences, this award reflects our uncompromising commitment to our diverse client base and driving value for all stakeholders. We are grateful to our employees who have made this achievement possible,” says Margaret Nienaber, COO of the Standard Bank Group.
As the organisation looks ahead, Diana Springer, group head of Brand and Marketing at Standard Bank, outlines a renewed focus on embedding the powerful promise of growth into every facet of the bank’s operations.
“We aim to deepen the emotional connection with our clients by delivering on our purpose of driving Africa’s growth in a personal and motivating way. We leverage our iconic brand assets to remain modern and memorable, ensuring that we continue to be chosen, trusted, and admired by millions of Africans every day,” she says.
“Our commitment to delivering engaging experiences and solutions that encourage and enable our people and clients to prosper as they navigate their journeys of growth is at the heart of our brand. This purpose-led commitment will ensure that the Standard Bank brand continues to stand out in the industry.”
The Standard Bank Group’s journey is one of positive impact, commitment, and unwavering trust. With a clear vision for the future and a real understanding of the needs of its customers and employees, the brand, with its 163-history, stands as a beacon of resilience and growth in the African financial services industry.
Recognising that South Africa’s presidency of the G20 in 2025 offers a significant opportunity for the continent, Standard Bank is proud to be a lead sponsor of the Summit’s associated B20 meetings.
Earlier in the year, Standard Bank was named Africa and SA’s Most Valuable Banking Brand by Brand Finance.
Standard Bank has a brand presence and extensive physical and digital network across 20 African countries, and six international centres, trading as Stanbic Bank in some markets.
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.