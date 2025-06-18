Standard Bank crowned Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest bank by assets, has been named Africa’s Most Admired Financial Services Brand for 2025.

The accolade was conferred as part of Brand Africa’s 15th annual Brand Africa 100 report, a ranking of Africa’s Best Brands based on an independent study conducted across 31 countries throughout the continent.

This study is described as producing the most comprehensive, research-based ranking of the continent’s top admired brands. Released annually during Africa Month (May), the survey is independently conducted by GeoPoll and Kantar, with strategic insights and rankings led by Kantar and Brand Leadership, Africa’s leading brand advisory firm, and supported by regional experts across the continent.

“We are delighted to receive an accolade that is distinguished by being authentically African, data-driven and consumer-led. This acknowledgement reflects the trust that we have built and our commitment to providing consistently excellent service to our clients across the continent,” says Sim Tshabalala, Standard Bank Group CEO.

“Africa is our home, and we strive to drive her growth every day. This award reaffirms our Africa focus by being rooted in research that relays the continent’s voice and vision. As the most comprehensive barometer of consumer brand preferences, this award reflects our uncompromising commitment to our diverse client base and driving value for all stakeholders. We are grateful to our employees who have made this achievement possible,” says Margaret Nienaber, COO of the Standard Bank Group.