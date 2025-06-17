African Bank's bold growth strategy pays off as it marks 50 years of financial inclusion

“As we mark 50 years, we are building a scalable, inclusive bank; laying the groundwork for a future initial public offering (IPO) built on shared ownership and purpose,” says Bungane.

The original African Bank Ltd was established on July 31 1975, born from a call for a bank for black South Africans.

Founded at a time when the majority of South Africans were denied access to essential financial services, its vision of “a bank for the people, by the people, serving the people” was revolutionary and remains central to its identity today. The first branch opened in Ga-Rankuwa, near Pretoria.

The bank was placed under curatorship in 2014 after facing financial difficulties resulting from poor lending practices. After a successful restructure, a new African Bank Ltd opened its doors on April 4 2016.

Since assuming the helm in 2021, Bungane has been instrumental in positioning African Bank as a powerful force for positive change.

His extensive banking experience, which includes more than 20 years at leading banks, combined with his leadership of the Association of Black Securities and Investment Professionals (Absip), has ensured he is more than equipped to lead the bank with an in-depth understanding of the financial landscape and a passion for societal transformation.

Bungane’s leadership accomplishments have been recognised beyond the bank, earning him a number of prestigious accolades, including the 2024 All Africa Business Leaders Awards’ Business Leader of the Year for his innovative approach to business, the profound impact he has made on the communities African Bank serves and his transformative vision for the organisation.

He was also the recipient of the African Banking Leadership Commendation Award at the African Leadership Magazine Awards in March 2024.

Under Bungane’s leadership, African Bank has undergone a remarkable evolution, driven by a bold growth strategy known as “Excelerate”, which aligns with the core values of financial inclusion to create lasting positive change, a philosophy first instilled by Dr Sam Motsuenyane, the bank’s founding chairman.

A key element of the bank’s growth strategy has been to broaden its offerings, including the establishment of a Business and Commercial division that meets the needs of SA businesses, particularly in the small and medium sized space.

“Smaller businesses have traditionally been neglected when it comes to bespoke offerings that will enable their success and growth,” says Bungane.