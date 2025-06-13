Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Focus on Capitec’s evolution

Business Day TV spoke to Kabelo Khumalo, companies and markets editor at Business Day

13 June 2025 - 14:39
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie at the company’s results presentation on April 23. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day is celebrating its 40th birthday and part of that is bringing its readership in-depth analysis of some of the JSE-listed companies that have gone from strength to strength in that period.

One example of this is Capitec, which has shaken up the banking industry since its listing.

Business Day TV caught up with the writer exploring this story, companies and markets editor Kabelo Khumalo, to find out more.

