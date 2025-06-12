Fund managers name their top domestic stock picks
Capitec features on most fund managers’ lists, while Naspers and Mr Price are also favoured
12 June 2025 - 05:00
Capitec and Naspers continue to win the admiration and pockets of institutional investors with the two companies featuring high on the list of hot stocks picked by SA’s largest asset managers.
SA’s largest manager, Ninety One, Stanlib, Old Mutual Private Wealth, FNB Wealth and Investments all list Capitec as a preferred stock. Naspers also features prominently...
