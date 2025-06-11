Companies / Financial Services

Crypto company Bullish quietly files for US IPO

Filing by Peter Thiel-backed exchange follows that of Gemini’s, run by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss

11 June 2025 - 16:39
by Devika Nair
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123rf/Generative AI
Picture: 123rf/Generative AI

Bengaluru — Peter Thiel-backed crypto exchange Bullish has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent weeks, the Financial Times reports.

A unit of blockchain software company Block.one, Bullish had attempted to go public through a special purpose acquisition company deal in 2021 but that fell through in 2022 amid a regulatory crackdown and a sudden rise in interest rates that rattled the equities market.

The Trump administration, in contrast to predecessor Joe Biden’s, has taken a softer stance on crypto regulation and backed the industry’s policy priorities, with the SEC dropping several investigations.

Bullish is seeking to capitalise on renewed investor interest in digital assets under the current administration, the FT said on Tuesday.

Bullish did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report.

The company’s reported filing follows that of Gemini’s, a crypto exchange run by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, which last week disclosed it had confidentially filed for a US IPO.

Reuters

Stablecoin issuer Circle’s shares triple in New York debut

Successful flotation could encourage other crypto hopefuls to come to market
Companies
5 days ago

Altvest standing firm on its bitcoin strategy

JSE-listed investment company says its choice of cryptocurrency is a good hedge against the rand’s volatility
Companies
1 week ago

Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies

FT reports Trump social media firm to raise $2bn in fresh equity and $1bn through a convertible bond
Companies
2 weeks ago

eToro valued at $5.6bn in bumper Nasdaq debut for trading platform

Israeli firm’s stock opens at $69.69 apiece, compared with IPO price of $52, underscoring strong market interest
Companies
3 weeks ago

American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public

Move is the latest in a series of crypto ventures by the Trump family
Companies
4 weeks ago

Cantor to work with SoftBank, Tether in $3.6bn crypto venture

Companies to buy bitcoin, underscoring rising institutional adoption of the once-nascent asset class
Companies
1 month ago

Democratic legislator scuttles key hearing as Trump’s crypto ventures raise tension

Maxine Waters objects due to concerns about Trump ventures as House panels due to discuss legal regime
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Coronation loses finance chief Mary Anne Musekiwa ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Spar SA CEO ditches group for McDonald’s top job ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
CEO’s R166m divorce scuppers Barko’s banking ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Alexforbes declares special dividend
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Telkom declares special dividend
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

International business briefs: Weaker dollar takes toll on China’s forex ...

Companies

Stablecoin issuer Circle’s shares triple in New York debut

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Altvest standing firm on its bitcoin strategy

Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Bitcoin marker surge in focus

Markets

Trump Media aims to raise $3bn to buy cryptocurrencies

Companies

Coinbase says cyberattack could cost it up to $400m

Companies / Financial Services

eToro valued at $5.6bn in bumper Nasdaq debut for trading platform

Companies / Financial Services

American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.