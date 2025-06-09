Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Unpacking Alexforbes’ annual results with CEO Dawie de Villiers

Business Day TV speaks to Dawie de Villiers, CEO of Alexforbes

09 June 2025 - 15:39
Alexforbes CEO Dawie de Villiers. Picture: SUPPLIED
Financial services group Alexforbes has opened its books for the market to inspect its full-year results.

Business Day TV took a closer look with the group’s CEO, Dawie de Villiers.

Alexforbes full-year earnings to rise as much as 15%

Higher earnings reflect continued growth in operating income due to strong market growth which resulted in higher average assets under management
2 weeks ago

Alexforbes declares special dividend

The payout is due to the resolution of a long-standing enhanced transfer value liability matter
7 hours ago

Old Mutual names Jurie Strydom CEO designate

Strydom will take up the position on June 1, replacing Iain Williamson, who is taking early retirement
1 month ago
