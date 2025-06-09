PODCAST | Closing SA’s investment professional skills gap

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
SA simply doesn’t have time to waste, especially in a global environment that is becoming more unfriendly daily
The wreck of a missing aircraft that took off on Sunday has been found with three deceased on board
His remarks, on the sidelines of the Black Business Council summit last week, come on the heels of disappointing economic data
The payout is due to the resolution of a long-standing enhanced transfer value liability matter
S&P Global Ratings president Yann le Pallec says agency ‘heard loud and clear that we were not present enough on the continent’
Busa says the Transformation Fund proposal by the DTIC is a duplication of existing initiatives by the private sector and government
In a case lawyers say will have a major impact on AI law, Getty Images has accused Stability AI of infringement
At five hours and 29 minutes it was the longest final at Roland Garros
A space where boys and men can be loving, vulnerable and strong is needed
Efforts to push up the number of qualified investment professionals in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Makate, CEO of local stockbroker Vunani Securities.
Makate focuses on the investment sector’s challenges and opportunities, particularly regarding skills development and career pathways.
Tracing its roots back to 2004, the Vunani Coronation Training Academy is Africa’s only dedicated training academy for equity investment analysts.
It was established to address the shortage of skilled equity analysts in SA.
Join the discussion:
Makate outlines the institution’s role in training previously disadvantaged individuals, especially black women, to become analysts.
He also explains what a typical career path looks like for an investment professional, citing examples of big names in the industry that have passed through the academy.
Topics of discussion include the following: the shortage of investment professionals in the country; efforts to close the gap; typical career paths in the industry; and prospects for young people.
According to the investment expert, the academy’s alumni are responsible for more than R350bn in assets under management.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Closing SA’s investment professional skills gap
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Makate, CEO of local stockbroker Vunani Securities
Efforts to push up the number of qualified investment professionals in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Makate, CEO of local stockbroker Vunani Securities.
Makate focuses on the investment sector’s challenges and opportunities, particularly regarding skills development and career pathways.
Tracing its roots back to 2004, the Vunani Coronation Training Academy is Africa’s only dedicated training academy for equity investment analysts.
It was established to address the shortage of skilled equity analysts in SA.
Join the discussion:
Makate outlines the institution’s role in training previously disadvantaged individuals, especially black women, to become analysts.
He also explains what a typical career path looks like for an investment professional, citing examples of big names in the industry that have passed through the academy.
Topics of discussion include the following: the shortage of investment professionals in the country; efforts to close the gap; typical career paths in the industry; and prospects for young people.
According to the investment expert, the academy’s alumni are responsible for more than R350bn in assets under management.
• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Midlife financial planning in SA
PODCAST | Absa’s strategy for Africa tech dominance
PODCAST | Charles Molapisi on SA telecoms in 2025
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST | Midlife financial planning in SA
PODCAST | Absa’s strategy for Africa tech dominance
PODCAST | Charles Molapisi on SA telecoms in 2025
PODCAST | Bitcoin marker surge in focus
PODCAST | New Uber GM outlines plans for growth in SA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.