PODCAST | Closing SA’s investment professional skills gap

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Makate, CEO of local stockbroker Vunani Securities

09 June 2025 - 14:42
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Michael Makate. CEO of Vunani Securities. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Efforts to push up the number of qualified investment professionals in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. 

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Michael Makate, CEO of local stockbroker Vunani Securities

Makate focuses on the investment sector’s challenges and opportunities, particularly regarding skills development and career pathways.

Tracing its roots back to 2004, the Vunani Coronation Training Academy is Africa’s only dedicated training academy for equity investment analysts. 

It was established to address the shortage of skilled equity analysts in SA.

Join the discussion: 

Makate outlines the institution’s role in training previously disadvantaged individuals, especially black women, to become analysts.

He also explains what a typical career path looks like for an investment professional, citing examples of big names in the industry that have passed through the academy.  

Topics of discussion include the following: the shortage of investment professionals in the country; efforts to close the gap; typical career paths in the industry; and prospects for young people. 

According to the investment expert, the academy’s alumni are responsible for more than R350bn in assets under management. 

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

