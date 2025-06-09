Coronation loses finance chief Mary Anne Musekiwa to offshore job
Musekiwa is one of the few women executives in the asset management industry
09 June 2025 - 05:00
Coronation Fund Managers’ CFO, Mary-Anne Musekiwa, one of the few women executives in the asset management industry and the broader financial services industry, will step down from the role to pursue an offshore opportunity.
The company, which has almost R700bn in assets under management, said on Friday Musekiwa would leave the group at end-November — after serving out a six-month notice period...
