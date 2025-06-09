CEO’s R166m divorce scuppers Barko’s banking ambitions
Founder and CEO Jacobus de Wet’s marital split, funded through his business, has come back to bite microlender
09 June 2025 - 05:00
Barko Financial Services’ ambitions to obtain a mutual bank licence have been dealt a blow by the Prudential Authority (PA), which declined its application.
This after Barko founder and CEO Jacobus de Wet’s costly divorce settlement, funded through the company’s coffers, came back to bite it...
