Outsurance tops total shareholder returns rankings in past five years
Report finds Outsurance, one of SA’s best corporate stories of the past two decades, is a ‘bright spot’
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Outsurance, one of SA’s best corporate stories of the past two decades, is the country’s leading company when it comes to total shareholder returns (TSR) in the past five years, according to the Boston Consulting Group’s (BCG) 2025 Value Creators report.
The report found that while Asia-Pacific and North America dominate the value creation rankings, and companies from SA and the broader “Rest of World” region are struggling to keep pace, Outsurance was one of the few bright spots...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.