Ninety One puts boots on ground in UAE and Saudi Arabia
05 June 2025 - 05:00
SA’s largest asset manager, Ninety One, has increased its presence in the Middle East with offices opening in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the manager aims to make inroads in the two asset rich jurisdictions.
Ninety One founder and CEO Hendrik du Toit said despite not having scored “wins” yet in the Middle East, the company believed it was well positioned to be a player in that market...
