Capitec, SA’s new biggest bank, gets love from investors
Capitec’s growth in high-income clients boosts credit quality and dividend outlook, says FNB analysis
05 June 2025 - 05:00
Capitec’s acquisition of higher-income retail customers and business clients offers a positive underpin for improved credit quality, with the lender set to pay generous dividends going forward, according to analysis by FNB Wealth and Investment.
The Stellenbosch-based lender has acquired 24-million clients, making it the country’s largest bank by customer numbers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.