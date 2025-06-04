Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Absa’s strategy for Africa tech dominance

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa

04 June 2025 - 19:10
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa. Picture: SUPPLIED

Absa’s strategy to win over customers across Africa with its technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa. 

Idesoh outlines the bank’s IT journey and investment, as well as its technology readiness ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit and the B20 global business forum in SA.

The strategy of the group, once seen as a technology laggard, started three years ago and is centred on improving customers’ experience using Absa’s platforms.

Part of this investment is anchored by partnerships such as Absa’s ongoing relationship with US tech giant Salesforce. 

Idesoh says the bank has made a concerted effort to be recognised by the company, which operates as its global customer adviser.

Join the discussion: 

He also outlines how the bank prioritises technology investment, and the place of artificial intelligence (AI) in this effort. 

According to Idesoh, Absa is carefully working through various risk considerations and use cases before releasing certain AI capability to staff and customers. 

Through the discussion, the banker explains Absa’s technological journey; investment in improving customer satisfaction; relationship with global tech companies; the place of AI in banking; and readiness before the G20 summit in SA. 

Absa has been operating for more than 100 years, with a presence across 10 countries. It serves about 12-million customers, predominantly in SA.

‘Business Day Spotlight’ is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

