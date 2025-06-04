Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa’s strategy to win over customers across Africa with its technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa.
Idesoh outlines the bank’s IT journey and investment, as well as its technology readiness ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit and the B20 global business forum in SA.
The strategy of the group, once seen as a technology laggard, started three years ago and is centred on improving customers’ experience using Absa’s platforms.
Part of this investment is anchored by partnerships such as Absa’s ongoing relationship with US tech giant Salesforce.
Idesoh says the bank has made a concerted effort to be recognised by the company, which operates as its global customer adviser.
Join the discussion:
He also outlines how the bank prioritises technology investment, and the place of artificial intelligence (AI) in this effort.
According to Idesoh, Absa is carefully working through various risk considerations and use cases before releasing certain AI capability to staff and customers.
Through the discussion, the banker explains Absa’s technological journey; investment in improving customer satisfaction; relationship with global tech companies; the place of AI in banking; and readiness before the G20 summit in SA.
Absa has been operating for more than 100 years, with a presence across 10 countries. It serves about 12-million customers, predominantly in SA.
‘Business Day Spotlight’ is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Absa’s strategy for Africa tech dominance
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa
Absa’s strategy to win over customers across Africa with its technology is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Johnson Idesoh, group chief information and technology officer at Absa.
Idesoh outlines the bank’s IT journey and investment, as well as its technology readiness ahead of the Group of 20 (G20) summit and the B20 global business forum in SA.
The strategy of the group, once seen as a technology laggard, started three years ago and is centred on improving customers’ experience using Absa’s platforms.
Part of this investment is anchored by partnerships such as Absa’s ongoing relationship with US tech giant Salesforce.
Idesoh says the bank has made a concerted effort to be recognised by the company, which operates as its global customer adviser.
Join the discussion:
He also outlines how the bank prioritises technology investment, and the place of artificial intelligence (AI) in this effort.
According to Idesoh, Absa is carefully working through various risk considerations and use cases before releasing certain AI capability to staff and customers.
Through the discussion, the banker explains Absa’s technological journey; investment in improving customer satisfaction; relationship with global tech companies; the place of AI in banking; and readiness before the G20 summit in SA.
Absa has been operating for more than 100 years, with a presence across 10 countries. It serves about 12-million customers, predominantly in SA.
‘Business Day Spotlight’ is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Digital transactions up 12% at FNB
PODCAST | Barclays’ push for growth in SA and Africa
Absa seeks to change its image through technology
PODCAST | Absa’s strategy to lead in retail banking tech
Absa reports upsurge in Black Friday spending
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.