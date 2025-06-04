Old Mutual pushes for overhaul of SA’s pensions industry
Insurer says current system is ‘fundamentally unfit’ for today’s world
04 June 2025 - 05:00
Old Mutual, SA’s largest insurer by assets, is pushing for an overhaul of the country’s pension regime, calling on authorities to follow the UK’s route in ensuring better retirement outcomes for retirees.
Industry data shows that only 6% of retirement fund members are on course to retire comfortably. ..
