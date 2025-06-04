Ninety One grows AUM after an improved second half
The group says its transaction with Sanlam remains on track
04 June 2025 - 09:05
Asset manager Ninety One grew assets under management 4% for the year ended March, after reporting a better second half.
Assets under management increased to £130.8bn from £126bn a year ago, due to the positive market and foreign exchange effect of £9.7bn, which outweighed net outflows, the group said on Wednesday...
