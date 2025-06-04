Absa exceeds R100bn sustainable finance milestone a year ahead of schedule
Bankers agree path to net zero means balancing environmental goals with economic and social considerations
04 June 2025 - 05:00
Absa has exceeded its R100bn sustainable finance target a year ahead of schedule.
The bank’s early achievement of this milestone comes at a time when financial institutions are under increasing pressure to address both the risks and opportunities presented by climate change, particularly in developing markets like SA...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.