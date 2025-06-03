Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Momentum on track to reach targets, says CEO Jeanette Marais

Business Day TV speaks to Jeanette Marais, CEO of Momentum

03 June 2025 - 22:20
by Business Day TV
Momentum CEO Jeanette Marais. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Momentum says its strategic initiatives are gaining momentum and it believes its 2027 ambitions, such as delivering a 20% return on equity, are achievable. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Jeanette Marais for more insight.

