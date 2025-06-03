Momentum soars to record as growth plan takes shape
Business units are partnering with big churches in search of scale as the group ramps up execution of strategy
03 June 2025 - 19:38
Momentum shares hit a record high on Tuesday as the group’s executives outlined their growth strategy over the next two years, with many business units already having made strides in achieving their 2027 targets.
The group’s share price reached R36.11 as the executive team led by group CEO Jeanette Marais took investors on the group’s growth journey at a capital markets day in Cape Town...
