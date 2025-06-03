Altvest standing firm on its bitcoin strategy
JSE-listed investment company says its choice of cryptocurrency is a good hedge against the rand’s volatility
03 June 2025 - 19:16
JSE-listed investment company Altvest Capital is doubling down on its bitcoin strategy, saying the cryptocurrency — which has become one of the most liquid global assets with daily trading volumes exceeding $20bn — is a good hedge against the rand’s volatility.
The company bought its first tranche of bitcoin in February, making it the first publicly listed company in Africa to adopt the cryptocurrency as a strategic treasury asset...
