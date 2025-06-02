Momentum gets PA nod for R1bn share buyback programme
Savings of R116m have been identified and are expected to be realised over the next year
02 June 2025 - 08:46
Momentum Group has received approval from the Prudential Authority for the R1bn share buyback programme communicated at the time of its interim results, and the programme started on May 14.
Releasing an operating update for the nine months ended March, the group said it had delivered a solid operational performance despite escalating geopolitical tensions and subdued economic growth. Normalised headline earnings amounted to R4.8bn for the period. ..
