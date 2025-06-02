JSE-listed group pursues equity stake in Springboks’ commercial rights
Altvest’s SA Rugby initiative is more than just a financing vehicle, it is a visionary blueprint for the sport’s future, says CEO
02 June 2025 - 18:55
A consortium led by JSE-listed group Altvest says it is still pursuing a purchase of a strategic stake in the commercial rights of the SA Rugby Union (Saru), including that of consecutive world cup champions the Springboks.
Altvest in its annual report published on Monday said its pursuit of an equity stake in the Saru commercial rights was not only commercially promising but also “culturally significant”...
