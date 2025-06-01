Kenny Fihla has plenty on his plate at Absa
New CEO’s to-do list includes improving return on equity, beefing up retail and business banking, and tackling staff morale
01 June 2025 - 16:14
Kenny Fihla’s tenure as Absa CEO officially starts today and the respected banker will have his hands full as the lender looks to put several years of leadership turmoil firmly in the rear-view mirror.
The bank is also aiming to strengthen its retail and business banking ecosystem and grow its return on equity, which has lagged its rivals for a number of years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.