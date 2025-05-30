Old Mutual Bank launch remains on track
Group says internal customers are refining processes and enhancing the service experience ahead of the rollout later this year
30 May 2025 - 08:40
The launch of Old Mutual Bank remains on track, the financial services group says.
Releasing an operational update late on Thursday, the group said internal customers were actively refining processes and enhancing the service experience ahead of the public rollout later this year...
