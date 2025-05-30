HCI’s earnings boosted by property and hotels
Annual HEPS were up 3% from the previous comparable period
30 May 2025 - 10:52
Investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) reported an uptick in annual headline earnings driven largely by the group’s property and hotels units.
The strong performance of its hotels and properties business saw HCI report a 3% rise in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year ended March to 1,499.5c, with revenue 1% higher at R13.43bn...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.