PODCAST: Can Kenny Fihla build on Charles Russon’s hard work at Absa?
Fihla, who leaves crosstown rival Standard Bank where he was deputy CEO, will inherit a company at an inflection point
29 May 2025 - 09:18
Charles Russon has expressed confidence in incoming CEO Kenny Fihla to build on the strategic groundwork laid during his temporary stewardship of Absa
In the latest episode of Business Day Spotlight, Russon outlined the deliberate shift in the bank’s priorities from a gung-ho approach on market share, to a focused, ruthless pursuit of returns, disciplined capital allocation and a culture that empowers leaders at every level, which has created a robust platform for Absa’s turnaround...
