Investec’s lofty growth plans could add R18bn in revenue, says Bank of America
Anglo-SA group says it will deploy capital to gain market share over the next three years
29 May 2025 - 05:00
Bank of America expects Investec’s expansion blueprint in mid-market corporate and private banking client segments will add at least £750m (R18bn) in revenue by 2030 — if the niche private banking and wealth management group meets the growth targets outlined in its annual results last week.
The Anglo-South African group said it was transitioning to end-to-end corporate banking in its UK business by adding transactional banking capabilities...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.