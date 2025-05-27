Reinet grows NAV nearly 12% despite volatile markets
The increase reflects the rise in value of Pension Corporation, the gain on the sale of BAT shares and dividends received from both companies
27 May 2025 - 10:22
Johann Rupert-chaired investment group Reinet has grown its net asset value by 11.8% despite heightened market volatility.
The group said on Tuesday that its NAV increased by €731m to €6.9bn for the year ended March. The increase reflects the rise in value of Pension Corporation, the gain on the sale of British American Tobacco shares, and the dividends received from both these companies...
