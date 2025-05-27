Life insurer Liberty pays out R12bn in claims in 2024
Almost two thirds of the claims were paid to men, indicating women are underinsured for life and disability cover, Liberty says
27 May 2025 - 16:03
Standard Bank life insurer Liberty paid out R12bn in death, disability and income protection claims to more than 120,000 beneficiaries in 2024, it said on Tuesday.
The majority of the claims came from the insurer’s retail business, which paid out R7.35bn to almost 28,900 individuals and their families...
