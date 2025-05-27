Companies / Financial Services

Coronation grows assets under management despite market volatility

Revenue increased by 8% to R2.037bn, while headline earnings per share rose 2% to 205.1c

BL Premium
27 May 2025 - 09:15
by Jacqueline Mackenzie

Coronation Fund Managers has grown fund management earnings per share by 8% in the first half, despite heightened market volatility in the period.

Total assets under management (AUM) for the six months ended March rose to R676bn from R667bn, while average AUM increased by 9% to R677bn, the group said on Tuesday...

