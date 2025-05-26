African Bank grows customers to 6.1-million
Net profit after tax for the six months ended March was 15% higher at R202m
26 May 2025 - 09:26
African Bank group has grown its profit at the halfway stage of the financial year as it reported a 6% rise in the number of customers its services on its platforms to 6.1-million.
Net profit after tax for the six months ended March was 15% higher at R202m, it said in a statement on Monday...
