WATCH: Investec annual earnings surpass £1bn

Business Day TV speaks to group finance director Nishlan Samujh

22 May 2025 - 21:28
Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day
Investec’s preprovision adjusted operating profit for the year to end-March grew 7.8% to £1.04bn, surpassing £1bn for the first time. Revenue edged 5% higher, supported by client acquisition and entrenchment strategies and strong net inflows in discretionary and annuity funds under management. Business Day TV discusses the performance with group finance director Nishlan Samujh.

