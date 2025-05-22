Investec’s preprovision adjusted operating profit for the year to end-March grew 7.8% to £1.04bn, surpassing £1bn for the first time. Revenue edged 5% higher, supported by client acquisition and entrenchment strategies and strong net inflows in discretionary and annuity funds under management. Business Day TV discusses the performance with group finance director Nishlan Samujh.
WATCH: Investec annual earnings surpass £1bn
Business Day TV speaks to group finance director Nishlan Samujh
