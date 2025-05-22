Companies / Financial Services

Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing sees year of reckoning

Germany’s largest bank faces a deadline to meet costs and profitability targets

22 May 2025 - 16:05
by Tom Sims and Matthias Inverardi
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing in Berlin, Germany April 23 2024. Picture: LIESA JOHANNESSEN/REUTERS
Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing in Berlin, Germany April 23 2024. Picture: LIESA JOHANNESSEN/REUTERS

Frankfurt — Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing on Thursday called 2025 a “year of reckoning” for Germany's largest bank as it faces a deadline to meet ambitious targets on costs and profitability.

The bank’s management and investors were facing off at Deutsche’s AGM as the bank enters the final stretch of its three-year plan which ends this year.

“We know how important 2025 is for us as a bank. It is the year of reckoning,” Sewing told shareholders.

Among the targets, Deutsche Bank is aiming for a cost-to-income ratio of less than 65% and a so-called return on tangible equity — a key measure of profitability — of more than 10%.

Analysts believe the bank will miss both, based on a consensus forecast published this week by Deutsche.

But Sewing said the bank was “clearly on track” to meet the goals.

Sewing is tweaking the bank’s strategy and formulating targets for next year and beyond. Deutsche Bank’s first-quarter profits increased 39% thanks to a strong performance from its investment bank.

Sanlam and TymeBank plan retail credit joint venture

Sanlam Personal Loans to establish a registered credit provider operating company, JVCo
Companies
1 day ago

But some shareholders want the bank to rely less on volatile investment banking and focus on more stable business lines such as consumer and corporate banking.

Andreas Thomae, of Deutsche Bank shareholder Deka Investment, called on the bank to ensure a bigger share of profits comes from stable business areas such as the retail bank.

As part of an overhaul in 2019, Deutsche Bank set out to rely less on revenue from the investment bank, but the results have been mixed.

“You must finally deliver what you have been promising us for years,” Thomae said.

Some shareholders, who have in the past worried about the health of the investment bank, are now concerned about Deutsche’s retail division, which is its second-largest in terms of revenue.

Markus Kienle, from the SdK investor protection association, called the retail division the bank’s “problem child”.

Last year, Deutsche’s management was caught off guard by a court ruling in an investor lawsuit involving the retail division, which led the bank to report a quarterly loss and try to reach settlements with plaintiffs. 

Reuters

JPMorgan reiterates interest income outlook despite uncertainty

The US's biggest lender says it could be $1bn higher, but it’s too early to change its net interest income outlook
Companies
3 days ago

EY’s negligence missed huge fraud at UAE hospital firm, court hears

But EY says denies the claim, saying it was NMC Health’s own senior personnel who perpetrated the fraud and hid it from EY
Companies
3 days ago

Alexforbes full-year earnings to rise as much as 15%

Higher earnings reflect continued growth in operating income due to strong market growth which resulted in higher average assets under management
Companies
2 days ago

US firm Fortress Investment sets up Abu Dhabi office in push for Gulf growth

Co-CEO Drew McKnight names pivotal staff as Fortress seeks co-investment opportunities in the Gulf region
Companies
1 week ago

UniCredit lifts profit outlook, BPM deal up in the air

Italian banking group says deals could be interesting but not at any cost
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Market cheers Sasol’s big reset
Companies / Energy
2.
Nissan SA plant battles tough calls in Chinese ...
Companies
3.
Sasol faces poor coal quality in bid to make ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Pan African’s Barberton mines blame illegal ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Sanlam and TymeBank plan retail credit joint ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Billionaire John Paulson forecasts gold near $5,000 by 2028

Markets

FirstRand plans to grow corporate banking footprint

Companies / Financial Services

Muneer Ismail to join FirstRand from HSBC SA

Companies / Financial Services

Germany fines Deutsche Bank’s DWS €25m for greenwashing

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.