Client acquisition and strong net inflows boost Investec

Investec has reported a strong performance in a volatile operating environment, generating a return on equity (ROE) of 13.9%, in line with guidance provided previously.
Pre-provision adjusted operating profit for the year to end-March grew 7.8% to £1.04bn, surpassing the £1bn level for the first time in the group’s history. CEO Fani Titi said this demonstrated the underlying strength of Investec’s differentiated client franchises.
Revenue was 5% higher at £2.19bn supported by client acquisition and entrenchment strategies, strong net inflows in discretionary and annuity funds under management (FUM) in the current and previous periods, and growth in average interest-earning assets, the group said on Thursday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were flat at 72.6 pence from 72.9p a year ago. The board proposed a final dividend of 20p per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 36.5p.
Net interest income (NII) benefited from higher average lending books and lower cost of funds in Southern Africa as a result of Investec’s strategy to optimise the funding pool, partly offset by the effects of deposit repricing in the UK.
Non-interest revenue (NIR) growth reflects strong growth in fees from the SA Wealth & Investment business, as well as improved fee income generation from the banking businesses.
Investment income also contributed positively to NIR growth driven by net fair value gains and dividends received.
Higher trading income from client flow resulting from increased market liquidity was offset by the non-repeat of prior-year risk management gains from hedging the remaining financial products run down book in the UK
Net core loans increased 4.7% to £32.4bn and grew by 4.3% on a neutral currency basis, driven by strong corporate lending in SA in the second half of the financial year and growth from private clients lending in both geographies.
Customer deposits increased by 4.1% to £41.2bn driven by strong growth in non-wholesale and retail deposits in both geographies. Funds under management in the Southern African business increased by 11.8% to £23.4bn.
Net inflows in Investec’s discretionary and annuity funds of R16.9bn were partly offset by foreign exchange translation losses and non-discretionary outflows of R9.8bn, it said.
The group’s associate investment in Rathbones reported funds under management and administration of £104.1bn at end-March. Investec owns 41.25% of Rathbones.
“We are pleased to report a strong performance in a volatile operating environment,” said Titi.
“We have maintained robust capital and liquidity levels, positioning us well to support our clients and drive sustainable growth.
“The group has successfully executed the strategy to simplify and focus the business as communicated at our capital markets day in 2019. This resulted in a 200bps [basis points] structural improvement in group returns and created a strong foundation to power future growth.
“We are scaling and leveraging our client franchises, allocating capital with discipline and investing in clearly defined growth initiatives to enhance our existing platforms. We expect to generate incremental returns of 200bps over the next five years, resulting in a ROE around the upper end of the upgraded medium-term target range,” he said.
For the 2026 financial year, Investec expects book growth, stronger client activity levels and success in its client acquisition and entrenchment strategies to underpin revenue momentum.
Group ROE is expected to be about 14% — within its target range of 13%-17%. The credit loss ratio is expected to be within the through-the-cycle range of 25bps-45bps.
