Sanlam and Tyme Bank plan retail credit JV

Sanlam's MiWay Offices in Parktown, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Sanlam Life, Sanlam Personal Loans and Tyme Bank will form a retail credit joint venture focused on unsecured personal loans with an embedded credit life offering, the companies said on Wednesday.
In terms of the transaction, Sanlam Personal Loans (SPL) will establish a new registered credit provider operating company (JVCo) for originating and administering personal loans to customers. The existing SPL loan generation business, excluding its retail credit loan book, will be sold to JVCo in exchange for the issue of JVCo shares.
SPL provides unsecured personal loans of between R5,000 and R300,000 on repayment terms of 12 months to six years at a fixed interest rate. The SPL loan book size was R5bn at the end of December 2024.
Digital bank Tyme will acquire 50% of the shares in JVCo from SPL for R31.5m and SPL will sell 50% of its retail credit loan book at the completion of the transaction to Tyme Bank. The price for the SPL loan book will be about R400m plus the capital value.
Tyme Bank will then share 50% of the credit life insurance results relating to the JVCo loan book.
SPL will issue a reference share to Tyme Bank on the terms set out in a subscription agreement, which will target 50% of the credit life profits. The subscription price payable by Tyme Bank to SPL for the reference share would be about R320m, the companies said.
Tyme Bank currently operates more than 800 self-service kiosks, which equates to 15,000 retail points across the country, and has 11-million retail and business customers since launch.
Sanlam said the collaboration with Tyme Bank was an important component of its credit strategy.
“The two companies have complementary customer bases and skill sets, promising excellent growth opportunities,” it added.
The proposed transaction also offered several strategic benefits, Sanlam said.
Tyme Bank has a robust IT infrastructure, and bank-grade fraud and anti-money laundering capabilities to support and enhance the credit strategy of the JVCo and Sanlam and Tyme Bank will jointly develop a new lending capability on Tyme Bank’s infrastructure.
As a digital bank, Tyme Bank has extensive expertise and capabilities in the development of technological solutions and digital strategies used in the banking and lending sectors.
The proposed transaction would access both the Sanlam and Tyme Bank customer bases, enabling cross-sell opportunities, and the scale benefits would support a competitive unsecured lending offering under the Sanlam and Tyme Bank customer-facing brands, Sanlam said.
The deal is expected to be implemented once the suspensive conditions have been fulfilled, with the long stop date for the implementation the end of March 2026.
