Alexforbes full-year earnings to rise as much as 15%
Higher earnings reflect continued growth in operating income due to strong market growth
20 May 2025 - 09:52
Financial services group Alexforbes expects to report higher annual earnings, reflecting continued growth in operating income due to strong market growth which resulted in higher average assets under management.
The group said in a statement on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) from continuing operations for the 12 months ended March are expected to be 5%-15% higher at 55.5c-60.8c...
