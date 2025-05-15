Sanlam frets about effects of Trumponomics
But the group says the integration of its recent acquisition, Assupol, is going as planned
15 May 2025 - 18:46
Sanlam, SA’s most valuable insurance group, has decried the forecasting uncertainty created by the back-and-forth discussions on increases to tariffs, with the company saying it is difficult to accurately predict the likely effects on the group.
The company, worth R184bn on the JSE, has listed geopolitical risks and potential increases to tariffs as the biggest risks facing the group this year...
