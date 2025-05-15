JSE’s largest investor taps Patrick Dlamini as new CEO
Public Investment Corporation has appointed the former Development Bank of Southern Africa boss as its next CEO
15 May 2025 - 10:30
UPDATED 15 May 2025 - 10:53
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has appointed former Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) boss Patrick Dlamini as its next CEO — putting him at the helm of the largest investor in SA’s equities market.
Dlamini’s appointment to one of the most sought-after roles in SA’s investment landscape has been endorsed by cabinet, with him set to replace outgoing CEO Abel Sithole, who is due to retire in July 2025...
