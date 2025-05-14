Santam achieves double-digit growth in gross written premiums
There was a solid contribution from all the group’s businesses in the first quarter
14 May 2025 - 10:38
Insurer Santam has reported a strong first quarter, with double-digit growth in gross written premiums.
The group said on Tuesday that it exceeded the longer-term targets for all key financial performance indicators in the quarter to end-March. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.