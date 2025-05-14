Investec lodges bid for licence to trade electricity
Private banking and wealth management group wants to power its headquarters with solar power
14 May 2025 - 05:00
Investec, the niche private banking and wealth management group, is seeking a licence to trade electricity, looking to power its Johannesburg headquarters with solar power — with 2026 set to be a watershed year for renewable energy projects as several are due to come online.
The group has approached the National Energy Regulator (Nersa) for the requisite licence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.