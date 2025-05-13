Iceland selling part of Islandsbanki to tackle 2008 financial crisis

London — Iceland launched the sale of nearly half of its 45.2% stake in Islandsbanki on Tuesday, as its finance minister said recent global market turmoil has not dented investor interest in the country.
Bookrunners put a 20% stake in the lender on sale on behalf of the government on Monday in a process that would prioritise domestic retail investors. The offering could be increased to cover the full stake if investor demand is sufficient.
“There is a window of calm,” finance & economic affairs minister Daoi Mar Kristofersson said in an interview, referring to a break in recent global market turmoil hallmarked by trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.
Shares are offered at a fixed price of 106.56 Icelandic krona — or a 5% discount over the average price of the past 15 trading days — to retail investors. Larger and institutional investors can bid in a Dutch auction with the minimum price matching that of the retail offering, the bookrunners said.
The sale is co-ordinated by Citi, Barclays and Kvika while ABN AMRO in co-operation with ODDO BHF, Arctica Finance, Arctic Securities, Arion Banki, JPMorgan, Landsbankinn and UBS are acting as bookrunners.
The Icelandic government had acquired 75% of the bank during the 2008 financial crisis, which roiled the country’s banking sector and plunged the economy into recession. Its GDP now stands at $35bn, according to the IMF, more than 60% higher than 2007.
The government sold part of its Islandsbanki stake in 2022, but there were complaints that it was not sufficiently transparent.
Kristofersson said he had seen interest in the share sale and that markets were positive towards Iceland despite global upheaval that often dents interest in smaller and emerging market economies.
“Though we were perceived as relatively more riskier than the US in past turmoil, this time around, we are viewed as relatively safe compared to the US market,” Kristofersson said.
He said US tariffs would have minimal impact on Iceland — and its comparatively low 10% proposed level could even give it an advantage over neighbouring countries.
Additionally, he said that while house price increases were worrisome for citizens, the market “doesn’t look bubbly at all”, and the government was working to build more affordable housing and use the tax system to deter short-term tourism rentals. Reuters
Iceland selling part of Islandsbanki to tackle 2008 financial crisis
Icelanders will get priority in 20% stake sale, says finance minister
London — Iceland launched the sale of nearly half of its 45.2% stake in Islandsbanki on Tuesday, as its finance minister said recent global market turmoil has not dented investor interest in the country.
Bookrunners put a 20% stake in the lender on sale on behalf of the government on Monday in a process that would prioritise domestic retail investors. The offering could be increased to cover the full stake if investor demand is sufficient.
“There is a window of calm,” finance & economic affairs minister Daoi Mar Kristofersson said in an interview, referring to a break in recent global market turmoil hallmarked by trade tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty.
Shares are offered at a fixed price of 106.56 Icelandic krona — or a 5% discount over the average price of the past 15 trading days — to retail investors. Larger and institutional investors can bid in a Dutch auction with the minimum price matching that of the retail offering, the bookrunners said.
The sale is co-ordinated by Citi, Barclays and Kvika while ABN AMRO in co-operation with ODDO BHF, Arctica Finance, Arctic Securities, Arion Banki, JPMorgan, Landsbankinn and UBS are acting as bookrunners.
The Icelandic government had acquired 75% of the bank during the 2008 financial crisis, which roiled the country’s banking sector and plunged the economy into recession. Its GDP now stands at $35bn, according to the IMF, more than 60% higher than 2007.
The government sold part of its Islandsbanki stake in 2022, but there were complaints that it was not sufficiently transparent.
Kristofersson said he had seen interest in the share sale and that markets were positive towards Iceland despite global upheaval that often dents interest in smaller and emerging market economies.
“Though we were perceived as relatively more riskier than the US in past turmoil, this time around, we are viewed as relatively safe compared to the US market,” Kristofersson said.
He said US tariffs would have minimal impact on Iceland — and its comparatively low 10% proposed level could even give it an advantage over neighbouring countries.
Additionally, he said that while house price increases were worrisome for citizens, the market “doesn’t look bubbly at all”, and the government was working to build more affordable housing and use the tax system to deter short-term tourism rentals. Reuters
UniCredit lifts profit outlook, BPM deal up in the air
Protesters disrupt Barclays shareholder meeting
Berkshire investors dismiss diversity, AI proposals
Economic slowdown weighs on China’s big five banks
Global trade war takes shine off HSBC quarterly profit
Goldman shareholders approve $160m executive bonuses despite opposition
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
UniCredit lifts profit outlook, BPM deal up in the air
Protesters disrupt Barclays shareholder meeting
Berkshire investors dismiss diversity, AI proposals
Economic slowdown weighs on China’s big five banks
Global trade war takes shine off HSBC quarterly profit
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.