Much to like about SA economy’s sophistication, says Citi
US-based bank’s SA business grew strongly in 2024
12 May 2025 - 06:12
It is critical for SA to lift its low growth rate, but it remains attractive because of the scale and sophistication of its economy, says a senior executive of Citigroup, whose SA business was doing “very well” last year.
Citi’s David Livingstone, part of the US-based bank’s global executive team, said all three of its big institutional businesses are represented here, servicing the domestic and international needs of an SA-headquartered client base as well as the needs in SA and regionally of hundreds of multinational corporations operating in SA...
