WATCH: Discussing leadership changes in SA’s banking sector

Business Day TV speaks to Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital

09 May 2025 - 15:35
by Business Day TV
Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG
Business Day TV caught up with Kokkie Kooyman from Denker Capital to discuss the shifts in the leadership teams at SA’s big banks.

