Old Mutual names Jurie Strydom CEO designate
Strydom will take up the position on June 1, replacing Iain Williamson, who is taking early retirement
09 May 2025 - 09:27
Old Mutual has appointed Jurie Strydom as CEO from June 1. The appointment follows Iain Williamson’s recent announcement that he would take early retirement and step down from the role of group CEO at the age of 55 — ending a more than three-decade association with the group.
Old Mutual said on Friday the board’s corporate governance and nominations committee considered numerous excellent internal and external candidates and was supported by a leading executive search firm in its quest to fill the position...
