WATCH: Lesaka raises earnings guidance for 2026

Business Day TV speaks to Lincoln Mali, CEO of Lesaka Technologies for Southern Africa

08 May 2025 - 19:17
by Business Day TV
Lesaka Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lesaka Technologies expects earnings to rise about 40% in 2026. Business Day TV sat down with the firm’s CEO for Southern Africa, Lincoln Mali, to understand the factors that will underpin the forecast.

